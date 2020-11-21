Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lateef Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,084,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 82,568 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,330,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,975,000 after purchasing an additional 72,166 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $865,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,336.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,625.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,120. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of HALO opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $41.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

