Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Navient by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,948,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 279,723 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,321,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,320,000 after buying an additional 287,433 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,957,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Navient by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,574,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 860,304 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVI stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

