Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 6,018 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 24,062.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,576,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,355,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1,255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 458,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 424,985 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,723,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,697,000 after acquiring an additional 322,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 577.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 290,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 247,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NYSE:STWD opened at $17.49 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

