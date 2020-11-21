Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 862 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $938,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $962,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,460,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of GFL opened at $26.00 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.