Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,909,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 787,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 400,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

KURA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of KURA opened at $36.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 2.31. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $246,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 29,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $660,548.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,664 shares in the company, valued at $773,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 519,433 shares of company stock worth $15,748,087. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

