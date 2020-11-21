Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 138.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,958 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

RPT stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

