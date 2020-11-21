Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,428,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,116 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 102.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,575,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after buying an additional 796,055 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $5,811,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $5,540,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $4,708,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $48,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks bought 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at $309,930.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $11.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

NYSE:CADE opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.82. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $18.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

