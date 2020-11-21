Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 41.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. FMR LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,563 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at $36,119,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Arvinas by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,581,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after acquiring an additional 312,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Arvinas by 237.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 247,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after acquiring an additional 176,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $940.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.53. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

ARVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.