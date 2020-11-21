Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $270,000 Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.45.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

