Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $273,000 Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after buying an additional 2,082,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SelectQuote by 331.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 325,063 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLQT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

SLQT opened at $20.64 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -129.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 16.08 and a current ratio of 16.08.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

