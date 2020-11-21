Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hub Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Hub Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 133,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 158.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

HUBG opened at $54.90 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $924.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

