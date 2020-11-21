Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,212,000 after acquiring an additional 58,145 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,060,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.87.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $199.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $220.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

