Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $275,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Snap by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,472,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Snap by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. 47.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 60,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $2,424,229.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,580,479.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $83,693,254.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,806,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,427,053 shares of company stock worth $176,204,204 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

