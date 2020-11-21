Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $315,000 in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

FSS stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 17.88%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

