Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $317,000 in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,039 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 57.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 140166 reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

XLNX opened at $132.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.63 and a 200-day moving average of $103.18. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.