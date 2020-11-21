Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $318,000 in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.47. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $2,911,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 564,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,540.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $344,221.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 363,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,653.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,365 and sold 376,620 shares valued at $5,759,409. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOLD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

