Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $358,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $5,487,431.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,060,720.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALNY. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

ALNY stock opened at $124.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.06. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

