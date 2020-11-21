Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $363,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $1,246,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

