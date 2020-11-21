Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLCO. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 80.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 217.8% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MLCO shares. CLSA cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

