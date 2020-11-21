Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLX. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,761,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,499,000 after purchasing an additional 855,768 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 100.0% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 423.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 400,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 324,309 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 274.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 241,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 33.4% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 736,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 184,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.54%.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,661.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.