Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 95.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 27.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,141,000 after purchasing an additional 183,182 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.44 per share, for a total transaction of $71,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,623.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $93.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

