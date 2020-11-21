Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 490 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $672.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $631.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $692.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.58.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

