Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,549,000 after acquiring an additional 326,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,416,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,948,000 after buying an additional 53,182 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,206,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,903,000 after buying an additional 302,747 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,572,000 after buying an additional 51,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 824,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,549,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $355,838.70. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $312,312.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,610,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,072 shares of company stock valued at $16,462,409 over the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $69.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

