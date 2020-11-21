Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 387.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.65 million, a PE ratio of -496.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. Analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IIIV. BTIG Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Proprietary Software and Payments.

