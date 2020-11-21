Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 258.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 65,003 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5,608.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 46,119 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 59,046 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.
NYSE:SPB opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
