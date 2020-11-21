Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 38,576 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,576 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,372 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5,264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 555,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDSI opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.43 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

