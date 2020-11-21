Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 5,196 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,733 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

NYSE TCF opened at $33.79 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

TCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.