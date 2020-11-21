Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,452,000 after acquiring an additional 350,496 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 503.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMC opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Huber Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

