Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after buying an additional 323,776 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. now owns 5,830,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,512,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $376,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AKRO. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

