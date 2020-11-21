Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Forward Air by 218.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 312,596 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Forward Air by 130.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Forward Air by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Forward Air by 9.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 346,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Forward Air by 26.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $74.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

FWRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Forward Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

In other Forward Air news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $286,429.68. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

