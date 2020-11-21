Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 16,314 Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,868,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after purchasing an additional 680,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2,875.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 198,077 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 59,652 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meritor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Meritor stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Meritor had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

