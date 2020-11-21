Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALDX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $6.76 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALDX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.