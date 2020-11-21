Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Orthofix Medical worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OFIX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 13.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 58.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

OFIX stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.92 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.01. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $47.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.52. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. Research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OFIX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orthofix Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

