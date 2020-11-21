Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 14,107 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,107 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AECOM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 87,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE ACM opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. AECOM has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.