Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 17,014 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,014 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,747,000 after purchasing an additional 154,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,541,000 after purchasing an additional 281,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,540,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,185,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 867,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,090,000 after purchasing an additional 257,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $190.70 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 113.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.00 and a 200-day moving average of $174.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,512. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.