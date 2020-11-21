Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $317,000 Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after acquiring an additional 28,782 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,587 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.89.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.88 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTN shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

