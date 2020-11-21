Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $341,000 Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,254 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Woodward by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,090,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $129.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total value of $12,449,304.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $962,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,950 shares of company stock worth $15,172,037 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

