Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 29,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACHC. Raymond James raised Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $43.11 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

