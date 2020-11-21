Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.91.

LULU stock opened at $345.74 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.