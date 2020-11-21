Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 81.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,693 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWST. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 256.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 3,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $210,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,389 shares in the company, valued at $42,208,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Green sold 26,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $1,710,229.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,043.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,567 shares of company stock valued at $15,777,896 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.