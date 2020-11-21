Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Quotient in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Quotient from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Quotient has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.30.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. Analysts expect that Quotient will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,911,764 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,374,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Quotient in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

