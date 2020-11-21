Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RMED. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ra Medical Systems to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ra Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.69.

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of RMED stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.07. Ra Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.25). Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 807.30% and a negative return on equity of 140.19%. Analysts forecast that Ra Medical Systems will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin J. Colombatto acquired 8,700 shares of Ra Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $50,286.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Ra Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.