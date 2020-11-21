Raymond James Analysts Give Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) a C$24.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.07.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$20.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.94. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.96 and a 52-week high of C$28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s payout ratio is 139.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Brown acquired 10,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$182,057.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,371 shares in the company, valued at C$1,815,711.39.

About Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

