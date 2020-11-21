Raymond James Analysts Give Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) a C$4.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MOGO stock opened at C$2.69 on Wednesday. Mogo Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.79 and a 1 year high of C$3.85. The company has a market cap of $81.17 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 8.79.

About Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO)

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

