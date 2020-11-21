Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) – Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a report issued on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock.

Get OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OGC. CIBC reduced their price objective on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$1.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.72. OceanaGold Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.01.

In other news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$46,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,960.

About OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.