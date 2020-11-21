Raymond James Weighs in on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$21.70 target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.34.

Shares of ERO opened at C$20.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.14. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of C$8.40 and a 12 month high of C$23.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

