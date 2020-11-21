Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Holdings Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Regency Centers worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 478.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 660.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at $208,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REG stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.77.

In other news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $196,608.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

