Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RLAY. Guggenheim began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). As a group, research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,981,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,074,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $4,259,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,321,000.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

