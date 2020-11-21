ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Up 10.4%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s share price shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.41. 2,687,970 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 626,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOL. TheStreet raised ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.57.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ReneSola as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

