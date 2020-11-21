Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Usio, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Usio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.34). Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Usio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Usio alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut Usio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Usio has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Usio had a negative return on equity of 66.62% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Usio stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Usio worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.